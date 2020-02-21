BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Exelon (NYSE:EXC)

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exelon (NYSE:EXC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the energy giant’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Shares of NYSE:EXC opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exelon will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 318,826 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after buying an additional 49,231 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 606,500 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $29,104,000 after buying an additional 316,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

