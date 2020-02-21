Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 4,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $69,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,787 shares of company stock worth $5,958,356 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CIEN opened at $44.47 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $46.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Ciena had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.09.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

