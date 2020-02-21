Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 10,240 Shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 150.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,908,000 after acquiring an additional 25,549 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $898.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $44.30.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $769.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.29.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

