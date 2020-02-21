Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 11,940 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 233.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 11,940 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 295.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark started coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of NYSE:CPS opened at $21.64 on Friday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $63.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

