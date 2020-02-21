Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 323,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after buying an additional 41,578 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.0% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 544,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,768,000 after acquiring an additional 132,023 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth about $3,410,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 48.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 210,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 68,276 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth about $1,034,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNX stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.62.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

