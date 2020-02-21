Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 727,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,782,000 after acquiring an additional 55,013 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 1,365.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCMP shares. BidaskClub raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seaport Global Securities cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.33.

Shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock opened at $163.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.33. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $97.23 and a 52 week high of $169.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $283.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.60 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.85%. Research analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 8,075 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $1,297,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,616,424.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $1,356,353.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,713.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,426 shares of company stock worth $10,730,477. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

