Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 358,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,462,000 after purchasing an additional 28,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $47.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average is $45.03. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $56.09.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,973.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

