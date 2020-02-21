Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,795 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 42.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,998,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,795,000 after acquiring an additional 888,095 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 146.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,468,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,720,000 after acquiring an additional 872,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,061,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,461,000 after acquiring an additional 762,852 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,728,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,724,000 after acquiring an additional 161,025 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 price objective on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.93.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.85 and a 52 week high of $75.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

In related news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.24 per share, with a total value of $207,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

