Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,807,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $611,232,000 after purchasing an additional 208,921 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,144.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 87,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,297,000 after purchasing an additional 80,306 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,007,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,014,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,416,000 after purchasing an additional 47,129 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 32.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,314,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the period. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $144.79 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 1 year low of $108.96 and a 1 year high of $149.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.32. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 10.68%.

In related news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $617,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,031. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.80.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

