Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Position Decreased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,665 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $741,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,801,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 103,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after acquiring an additional 26,699 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,341,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $839,110,000 after acquiring an additional 43,754 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JEC stock opened at $102.03 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 12 month low of $55.17 and a 12 month high of $98.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.24. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.11.

Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

