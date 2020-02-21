4,615 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Acquired by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,615 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in Microsoft by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1,116.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 523 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $184.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.14. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $106.87 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1,402.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

