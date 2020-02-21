Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 180 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,247.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRI. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.62.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI opened at $120.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.51. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.48%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

