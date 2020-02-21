Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHC. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5,071.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,293.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 57.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHC stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 58.27% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHC has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.65.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

