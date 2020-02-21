Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,536,000 after purchasing an additional 139,490 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in MasTec in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in MasTec by 49.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in MasTec by 83.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in MasTec in the third quarter worth about $1,607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $61.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.77 and a 1 year high of $73.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.56.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 price target on MasTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

