Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 59.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James H. Iv Hunter sold 12,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $1,587,013.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,220.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 3,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $466,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,721 shares of company stock worth $9,737,082. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $128.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a fifty-two week low of $82.43 and a fifty-two week high of $131.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VAC shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.43.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

