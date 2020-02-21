SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,462 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,512 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,719,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,777,000 after acquiring an additional 36,742 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 536,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,737,000 after purchasing an additional 217,141 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 75.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,708,000 after purchasing an additional 179,108 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,273,000 after purchasing an additional 19,142 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 234,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,938,000 after purchasing an additional 40,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $51,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John China sold 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total transaction of $232,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,500,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,028 shares of company stock valued at $3,913,959. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SIVB opened at $270.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.63. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $183.04 and a 12-month high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

