Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 180 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 12.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $545,830,000 after purchasing an additional 699,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Repligen by 27.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,088,000 after purchasing an additional 512,455 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Repligen by 126.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 541,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,541,000 after purchasing an additional 302,733 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 4.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 519,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 6.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,818,000 after purchasing an additional 30,310 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, First Analysis raised shares of Repligen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $101.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.25. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $52.87 and a 52 week high of $109.94. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 16.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average of $89.34.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $69.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.37 million. Repligen had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

