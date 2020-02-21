Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFR. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,937,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,767,000 after buying an additional 442,307 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 19,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFR. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.25.

NYSE CFR opened at $94.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.22. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $106.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $370.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.52%.

In related news, Director Chris Avery purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.49 per share, with a total value of $878,655.00. Corporate insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

