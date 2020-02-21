Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $614,000 Position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.34.

CyrusOne stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 175.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne Inc has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.20.

In other CyrusOne news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at $11,212,517. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $868,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,490,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,900,195 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

