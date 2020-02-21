Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Stock Holdings Increased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 50.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trex by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,343,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,556,000 after buying an additional 205,842 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 5.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 3.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Trex by 5.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Trex from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.22.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $106.83 on Friday. Trex Company Inc has a 12 month low of $57.55 and a 12 month high of $107.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.93. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.90.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

