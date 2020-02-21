Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 330,331 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,807 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.9% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $52,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1,116.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 523 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $184.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,402.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $106.87 and a one year high of $190.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.14.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

