Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,201 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.9% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $320.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,415.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $314.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.31. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.50 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.83.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

