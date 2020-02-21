Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Trimmed by Diamant Asset Management Inc.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,870 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 15.5% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $320.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,415.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.50 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $314.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.83.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

