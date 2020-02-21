Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Eastern Bank decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.7% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Macquarie cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.83.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $320.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.31. The firm has a market cap of $1,415.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.50 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

