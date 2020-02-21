Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 62.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 27,609 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,176.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $33.39 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $35.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.76.

