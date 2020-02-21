Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $46,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 33.1% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1,241.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS opened at $326.11 on Friday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.58 and a fifty-two week high of $334.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $309.81 and a 200-day moving average of $314.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.32.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 target price on Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.77.

In related news, CAO John Farias sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total value of $259,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,811.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total value of $4,180,453.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,177 shares in the company, valued at $17,651,122.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,163 shares of company stock worth $8,571,786 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

