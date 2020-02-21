Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,283 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 128.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

NYSE:BEP opened at $56.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.38. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a one year low of $29.54 and a one year high of $57.69.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.29). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.543 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -1,084.21%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

