Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 634 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 436.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 258.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 979.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

MGM stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

