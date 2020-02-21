Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $658,000 Investment in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Svb Leerink reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $52,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,692,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christian Weyer sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $67,990.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,382.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,179. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $93.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.04. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $56.76 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

