Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,007 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPGE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPGE) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $422,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $397,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPGE opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.47. JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $63.25.

