Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,796 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in HealthStream by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Raymond James began coverage on HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. HealthStream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of HSTM opened at $25.64 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $835.68 million, a PE ratio of 54.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

