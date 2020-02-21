Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 277,890 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 84.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 277,890 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,609,000 after purchasing an additional 243,799 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Comerica by 9.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Comerica by 188.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Comerica by 19.4% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $63.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.55. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $88.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.73 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMA. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.97.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

