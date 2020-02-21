254,203 Shares in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 254,203 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 57,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,812,000 after purchasing an additional 101,429 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 349,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.10.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

FCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

