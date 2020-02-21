Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,353 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,591,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in McKesson by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,874,000 after buying an additional 10,843 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in McKesson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,894,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1,920.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $170.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.50. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $110.52 and a 12-month high of $171.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of -34.92, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.80.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

