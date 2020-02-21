Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,124 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Synaptics by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Synaptics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics stock opened at $77.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.34 and a 1-year high of $84.75. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -169.04 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.91.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.59. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,922 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $123,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Synaptics from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Summit Insights upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Summit Redstone upgraded Synaptics to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.11.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

