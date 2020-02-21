Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,864,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,433 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.88% of Acorda Therapeutics worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 18,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $315,000.

ACOR stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40. Acorda Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $82.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.25. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 141.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.24.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

