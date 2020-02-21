Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 89,046 Shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89,046 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,699,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,743,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,243,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 7,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $464,309.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director L.P. Agi-T bought 64,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.56 per share, for a total transaction of $3,363,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,174 shares of company stock worth $8,755,248 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TNET. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

NYSE:TNET opened at $61.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. TriNet Group Inc has a 1-year low of $48.69 and a 1-year high of $76.92.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.73 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 45.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

