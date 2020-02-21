Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 129,860 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 977.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,860 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Teradata worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 734.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 467.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDC opened at $22.95 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $49.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.32, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Teradata had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Teradata and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

