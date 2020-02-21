Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,454 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the third quarter worth about $200,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM opened at $32.90 on Friday. Mercantile Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $534.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $38.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. Research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.02%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MBWM. ValuEngine raised Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

