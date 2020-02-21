Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 796,403 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 119,127 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Mobileiron worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOBL. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 135.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,140,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 655,845 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Mobileiron by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,635 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mobileiron during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,943,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mobileiron by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 731,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 203,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Mobileiron during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOBL opened at $4.58 on Friday. Mobileiron Inc has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $7.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $488.16 million, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 107.76% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $90,559.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 384,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,746.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 415,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,991 shares of company stock valued at $463,759 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOBL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

