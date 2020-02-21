Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 712.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,460 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in MSA Safety by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in MSA Safety by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 107,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in MSA Safety by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in MSA Safety by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in MSA Safety by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

MSA stock opened at $132.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88. MSA Safety Inc has a one year low of $96.01 and a one year high of $142.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.05.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $375.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.60 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

In other news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $1,074,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,795.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.