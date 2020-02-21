Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 79.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 289,088 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,690,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,769 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,599 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 1,800,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,027,000 after purchasing an additional 900,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

