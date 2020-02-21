Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 72,632 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,632 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ingredion worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INGR. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $94.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.44 and a 200-day moving average of $84.67. Ingredion Inc has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $99.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $248,192.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,781 shares of company stock valued at $248,380. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

