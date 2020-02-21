Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,667 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Silicom were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Silicom in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicom in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silicom by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Silicom by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 205,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Silicom by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 530,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,748,000 after buying an additional 16,631 shares during the period. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of Silicom stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $263.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average is $32.78. Silicom Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. Silicom had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 6.27%. Silicom’s revenue was down 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

