Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 349,767 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 55,550 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Investors Bancorp worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 318,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 70,334 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $3,038,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,872,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,804,000 after buying an additional 388,433 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 450,276 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 396,695 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Shares of ISBC opened at $11.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.92. Investors Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.70 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 17.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ISBC shares. Compass Point raised Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens started coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.