Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) Position Boosted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,152 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,133,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 58,686 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 70,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 37,202 shares during the last quarter. 35.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

RYI opened at $8.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.97. Ryerson Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

