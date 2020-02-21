Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,136,302 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,368 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DURECT were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DURECT by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in DURECT by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in DURECT by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 28,282 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in DURECT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Get DURECT alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $131,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DURECT stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. DURECT Co. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $396.26 million, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 2.12.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRRX. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of DURECT in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DURECT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

DURECT Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX).

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.