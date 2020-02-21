Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 6,994 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,994 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.50.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $392.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $224.84 and a 52 week high of $398.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.83.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

