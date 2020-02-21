Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 87,830 Shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 267.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,830 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Comtech Telecomm. worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMTL shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of CMTL opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $804.86 million, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average of $32.63. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Comtech Telecomm.’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.