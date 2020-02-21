$0.44 EPS Expected for Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) will report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp’s earnings. Mid Penn Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mid Penn Bancorp.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ MPB opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The company has a market cap of $199.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.45%.

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director Theodore W. Mowery acquired 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,893.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Soto Matthew G. De acquired 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.49 per share, for a total transaction of $56,302.51. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,249 shares of company stock worth $152,545. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 324,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 64,058 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

